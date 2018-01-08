Police Chief charged with soliciting sex with teen

(WPXI) Pennyslvania state agents arrested a police chief Friday for soliciting sex from an agent posing as a minor online.

Leechburg Police Chief Mike Diebold gained national attention when he lost his arm in a fireworks accident, only to return to duty with a prosthetic.

He is charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Diebold, 40, allegedly admitted to soliciting sex from an undercover agent posing online as a 14-year-old girl, according to a criminal complaint. While talking to investigators, he allegedly told them he knew sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old child was wrong and illegal and that his life was “totally over.”

Agents arrested Diebold on Friday afternoon at a gas station where the police chief thought he was meeting with the fictional 14-year-old girl for sex.

He allegedly began interacting with the undercover agent on Sept. 15 via the app KIK, where Diebold used the name “Kutecop4you.” According to the complaint, Diebold posted an ad online as a “dominate male officer seeks fun, discreet, sub playmate.”

