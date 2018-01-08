Pet Corner: Cooper

Name: Cooper

Breed: Beagle mix

Gender: Male

Age: 9 years

Cooper is a 9 year old beagle mix who is deaf. He is very friendly with people and enjoys contact and attention with humans. He’s not that interested in other animals, so it’s best if he’s the only pet in the house (no other dogs or cats, please). Cooper’s person says that he’s most relaxed when he’s hanging out in the living room with people, and loves going for rides. He’s a good walking buddy who could be a good first dog for someone without canine experience. He’s always happy to see people, and is easy to manage on a walk. Come meet him at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center.

Events/Other Topics

Saturday Weekly Vaccine/Microchip Clinic – Every Saturday starting at 9:00AM at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center, 171 Union Street, Springfield, MA

If your dog or cat needs a rabies or distemper vaccination, a heartworm test, feline leukemia test, flea or tick treatment, deworming or more, you can bring your pet to Dakin in Springfield on Saturday mornings for our weekly Vaccine/Microchip Clinic. Doors open at 9:00AM, but a line sometimes forms because we can take the first 40 cats or dogs in line. A veterinary exam fee applies to each animal; $10 if your pet is already spayed/neutered, $25 if not. (And if not, you can make arrangements for that also!) For more info about the clinic and its services, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/vaccine-clinics-and-services.html

