Not guilty plea for North Adams man accused of murdering wife

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A North Adams man pleaded not guilty Monday morning to one count of murder in connection with his wife’s death.

According to a release sent to 22News by Berkshire District Attorney’s Office spokesman Fred Lantz, 47-year-old Mark Steele-Knudslien is being held at the Berkshire County House of Correction without the right to bail.

Steele-Knudslien is accused of killing his wife, 42-year-old Christa Leigh Steele-Knudslien, at their Veazie Street home. Lantz said the preliminary results of an autopsy indicate Christa died of blood loss due to a stab wound to the torso. The autopsy also indicated that multiple blunt force trauma to the head was also a contributing factor in her death.

Steele-Knudslien will be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on February 7. The murder investigation is being conducted by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office, as well as officers from the North Adams and Adams Police Departments.