Milder conditions can cause plumbing problems for residents

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This warmer weather might comes as a relief to some, but for others these temperatures are causing some inconvenience.

Milder conditions can lead to your frozen pipes thawing out and bursting.

The Franklin Avenue School in Westfield was delayed two hours on Monday as a result of a pipe burst in part of the school. The school also closed one classroom for the day as a result of flooding.

“We do building checks on the weekends for that reason, to make sure that everything is okay,” said Westfield Public Schools Superintendent, Stefan Czaporowski. “This clearly happened last night so when we came in this morning this is what we found. The effect was two hours less of learning time today for students at Franklin Avenue.”

When pipes freeze there is always a risk of having a burst and some might overlook that same possibility when pipes begin to thaw.

Mayor of Westfield, Brian Sullivan told 22News that residents should check their pipes frequently.

“The freezing is one thing but the thawing is another whole issue that comes about, that’s when the pipes actually burst themselves,” said Sullivan. “Sometimes it’s places where you can’t see it so you don’t notice it until it’s a little late.”

Taking these steps could also help you avoid a costly situation.

The operations manager at Betts Plumbing and Heating in Westfield told 22News that a plumber could charge two to three times their hourly rate for an emergency call to fix a burst pipe.

If a break isn’t major there are things you can get to fix it yourself.

Keith Duboff said that people can buy plumbers compression tape to instantly fix a break.

There are also kits you can purchase.