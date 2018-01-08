Main Street closed after car struck several utility poles in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Main Street is closed after a single car accident in Wilbraham Monday night.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, officers and fire crews responded to Main Street in the area of McIntosh Drive for reports of a vehicle that had struck multiple utility poles, around 7:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders located one vehicle crashed and two damaged utility poles, police say.

No injuries were reported.

Police say Main Street will be closed for approximately six hours, while crews work to fix the downed poles and clear the road.

Police say although power was not immediately affected by the crash, it is unknown if power will be affected while the repairs are being made.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.