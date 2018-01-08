Ludlow Senior Center to reopen Tuesday after flooding

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Part of the Ludlow Senior Center will be back open Tuesday after a burst pipe flooded their facility last week.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the Ludlow Senior Center will resume regular hours Tuesday, using parts of the building not damaged by flooding.

An exterior pipe burst on the second floor overnight last Thursday, and the center’s first floor was flooded Friday morning. The lounge, fitness room, and other parts of the center will remain closed while their being repaired.

“It was a concern, my husband got a phone call yesterday saying they were closed and we kind of figured it was a pipe burst,” Deborah Batista told 22News. “Yeah it’ll be nice, I mean they have to take care of their property too you know.”

The senior center offices open at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, they plan to serve lunch.