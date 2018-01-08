Local residents looking forward to official beginning of Winter Olympics

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re now just a month away from the Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang, South Korea.

As the athletes prepare to travel across the globe, people across the country are patiently waiting for the opening ceremonies, including young athletes in western Massachusetts.

For one local athlete the Olympics serve as some major motivation.

“I’m looking forward to the hockey part of it, I also like watching the skiing and sledding,” Derek Semanie of Hampden told 22News.

