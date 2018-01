HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple fire departments are working to put out a house fire on Somers Road in Hampden.

Hampden Police Dispatcher Robert Lauer told 22News the fire at 133 Somers Road is ‘fully active.’ Wilbraham, Monson, East Longmeadow, and Somers firefighters have been called in to help the Hampden Fire Department put out the fire.

Lauer said Somers Road is closed at this time.

22News has a crew on the way and will bring you more information as it becomes available.