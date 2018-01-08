Get ready for a major warm up western Massachusetts!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – What a difference 24 hours makes. Sunday morning we broke a record low getting down to 21 below!

We are in for a major warm up compared to these past couple of days, especially since we haven’t felt the 30s since Christmas. Since than we have only felt the 20s, teens, and even single digits.

We are entering the coldest time of the year which is January 8th through January 20th. Where average high temperatures are supposed to be around 31 degrees and average lows are around 15 degrees.

We will be way above average as we head into this week, the 22News Storm Team is tracking 40s and even some 50s.