Fed prosecutor: No immunity for legal marijuana businesses

BOSTON (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts is offering no assurances that he will take a hands-off approach to legalized pot in the state.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement Monday that he cannot and would not offer blanket immunity to what he termed “participants in the state-level marijuana trade.”

Lelling said he would instead proceed on a “case-by-case” basis.

The prosecutor was responding to a request from supporters of the state’s recreational marijuana law for “clear, unambiguous answers” to several questions, including whether he would prosecute any businesses that are granted state licenses to grow, produce, test or sell marijuana.

The exchange followed Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision last week to rescind a previous Justice Department policy of general non-interference with states that have legalized marijuana.