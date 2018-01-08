Easthampton considers in-store recycling bins for plastic bags

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Easthampton wants to require businesses to provide a recycling bin for plastic bags.

Easthampton City Councilors believe this will help protect the environment and reduce waste. The city wants to reduce the use of disposable plastic shopping bags.

Under a proposed ordinance, Easthampton businesses with more than 8,000 square feet of space would have to provide a recycle bin in clear view for consumers.

They would also have to communicate that reusable bags are preferred, and that plastic bags could be collected at the store.

Big E’s supermarket in Easthampton already has a recycle bin for plastic bags at their entrance.

Michael Superson, owner of Big E’s Supermarket, told 22News, “There’s multiple bags already in the back of store ready to be returned to the recycling plant and is used quite a bit.”

Businesses that do not have a recycling bin would be fined $50 dollars for a second offense and fines would double for each offense after that.

Restaurants would be excluded from the regulation.

Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle told 22News it’s still a long way before it becomes law.

It’ll be discussed at a city council meeting in the next few weeks.