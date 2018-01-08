Drivers continue to deal with I-91 lane closures

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Full use of Interstate 91 was scheduled to be restored last month, but many lanes have still not been reopened.



At the very end of 2017, MassDOT said the I-91 reconstruction project is almost done and drivers can now use all lanes on the highways there.



Now, at the beginning of a new calendar year, drivers should expect much of the same of what they saw on I-91 in 2017: lane closures.



“It was a pain to deal with the whole time it was going through but it seems like it’s improving now,” said Scott Goitte of Enfield.



According to MassDOT, there’s still more work to be done. Construction crews are now working on the bridge repair project on the Union Street and Broad Street overpasses of I-91.



Only two of three lanes are open while workers repave, and resurface the bridges, and put new markings on the road.



“Yeah it’s getting better,” said Michael Gainey of Springfield. “They just have to finish it and then it’ll smooth sail. It’ll get back to normal, hopefully.”

Current lane closures on I-91 are just south of where the I-91 viaduct reconstruction project is.

Patrick Marvin from the Department of Transportation told 22News that this separate project should be done by the summer.



“It’s a little disheartening to know that I’m still going to have to deal with it for another couple of months now,” Goitte told 22News.



Luckily for drivers, MassDOT says this project is ahead of schedule.