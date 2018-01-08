Drastic temperature changes could affect your health

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday’s milder temperatures were a welcome relief from the recent bitter cold.

From 18 below to 18 above in just 24 hours. That’s a nearly 40-degree temperature swing.

While it’s certainly welcoming news for people who’ve had to experience our stretch of bone-chilling cold temperatures, we also know it doesn’t come without some impacts, both on us, and the environment.

Medically, a sudden drastic change in temperatures can cause eye and respiratory infections and muscle spasms. And with temperatures expected to climb into the high 40s later in the week, we could also see some rapid melting.

Jennifer Pagliei, 22News Storm Team Meteorologist said, “We really need those warm temperatures for a long time to see drastic effects like that but we will see some. The Mill River doesn’t take much for it to overflow so in that case we are seeing a little bit of flooding already.”

It’s easy for the ground to flood in January. Thick frost has developed two to three feet down, which means the snow that does melt will have a hard time penetrating into the ground.

As a result we could see more icy spots on the road and sidewalks.

The repeat freeze-thaw cycle during the winter also sets up for big potholes in the spring and maybe sooner.