Districts receiving grants for accepting students from Puerto Rico

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – School districts that accepted students from Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria are receiving federally-funded grants.

Three of the districts receiving funding are right here in western Massachusetts: Chicopee, Holyoke, and Springfield schools will each receive $5,000. That money can be used for a variety of purposes, including tutoring as well as before and after-school programs.

Governor Charlie Baker says he is also working to give districts additional state funding, if needed.