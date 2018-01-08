Chicopee woman charged with second OUI offense after Sunday car crash

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is facing multiple charges, including a second OUI offense, after she allegedly crashed into another car Sunday night and walked away.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officers were called to the area of Grattan and Montgomery Streets just before 7:45 p.m. for a report of a crash with injury. When officers got there, they spoke with a witness who told them that one of the drivers involved in the crash had walked away.

Wilk said 44-year-old Carole Teixera was seen walking up Grattan Street, looking back at the crash several times. Teixera allegedly admitted to being involved in the crash and identified herself to an officer as the driver of one of the cars. Wilk said when she went into the officer’s cruiser to be taken back to the crash site, he could smell a strong odor of alcohol.

Several open ‘nip’ bottles of alcohol were allegedly found in Teixera’s car as officers investigated the crash. She was arrested and taken to the Chicopee Police Department for booking, where officers allegedly found two cut straws used for ingesting narcotics, and two baggies with a white powdery substance believed to be heroin in her possession.

Teixera has been charged with OUI liquor, a second offense, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to yield at an intersection, possession of a Class A drug, and failure to notify RMV of an address or name change. She was released on $100 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday morning.

Wilk said the woman injured in the crash was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be okay.