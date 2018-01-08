Chicopee Village Townhome tenants complain of trash mounds

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tenants at a Chicopee apartment complex are complaining about the trash. The property manager says the city never came to pick it up after the snowstorm, but the city says it is not their responsibility.

“I feel like I am living in the trash,” said tenant Hector Bermudez.

22News viewers sent photos of the mounds of trash at the Chicopee Village Townhomes. 22News called the management. Within minutes, it was getting picked up by maintenance staff. But the manager said, it’s the city’s responsibility.

“When I contacted them on Friday they had some kind of glitch in the system showing that a pickup was made when they know accurately it was not done. They never got back, we called them three times and we are still waiting for them to come back out and do their pickup,” explained Maureen Staccato, the Property Manager of the Chicopee Village Apartments.

Chicopee DPW Director Jeff Neece told 22News the city does not do curbside pickup at Chicopee Village.

The city pays Waste Management to pick up the trash dumpster, but he said it’s up to the property management company to contact Waste Management if a pickup is missed.

“We pay rent. My family pays rent in here. This is not supposed to be like that,” said Bermudez.

Management told 22News they send notices to tenants not to drop their trash, but tenants told 22News they don’t have a choice.

“But then they made a fuss over it, they sent around flyers stating that they don’t want rubbish just lying around. The tenants tell them. Then empty the compactor then more than once a week. Have the compactor emptied twice a week, but apparently they didn’t want to do that,” said William Wlodyka, a former tenant of 19 years.

Management told 22News they are working on getting more dumpsters in the 290 unit complex and called this a unique circumstance and that the trash wouldn’t have been in that condition if it was picked up on time.