Change of plea for Westfield man charged in teen’s overdose death

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield man charged in the overdose death of 16-year-old Lillian Anderson has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
Seth Lombard-Hawthorne had originally pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with Anderson’s death during his April 2016 arraignment. Hampden County Assistant District Attorney Joan O’Brien told 22News Lombard-Hawthorne changed his plea in Hampden County Superior Court Monday morning.
In addition to the involuntary manslaughter charge, Lombard-Hawthorne also pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin and distribution of fentanyl.
Lombard-Hawthorne’s sentencing is scheduled for February 22.
