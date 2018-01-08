Change of plea for Westfield man charged in teen’s overdose death

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield man charged in the overdose death of 16-year-old Lillian Anderson has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Seth Lombard-Hawthorne had originally pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with Anderson’s death during his April 2016 arraignment. Hampden County Assistant District Attorney Joan O’Brien told 22News Lombard-Hawthorne changed his plea in Hampden County Superior Court Monday morning.

Lombard-Hawthorne admittedly gave Anderson about 10 bags of heroin. According to Assistant District Attorney Ed Kivari, Anderson’s mother found the teen dead with those bags of heroin nearby.

In addition to the involuntary manslaughter charge, Lombard-Hawthorne also pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin and distribution of fentanyl.

Lombard-Hawthorne’s sentencing is scheduled for February 22.

