Springfield Science Museum curator remembers astronaut John Young

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The death of Apollo 16 astronaut John Young over the weekend has special significance for Richard Sanderson, the curator of physical science at the Springfield Science Museum. John Young has been Sanderson’s hero.

Young had just become the 9th American to set foot on the Moon. Richard Sanderson vividly recalls the astronaut’s robust welcome to Springfield nearly 46 years ago. “I heard about it, he was supposed to speak at Court Square,” said Sanderson. “And I was lucky, I had run to route 91, because I was hoping to see the motorcade come by, I got a photograph of John Young waving to his wife.”

After learning that this American hero had died Saturday at the age of 87, Richard Sanderson quickly remembered John Young’s memorable Springfield visit, and how the astronaut would effect Sanderson’s choice of careers taking him to the Springfield Science Museum.

“It was so inspiring and exciting seeing people walking around on the moon,” Sanderson told 22News. “Astronauts became a part of my life and many people’s lives. They were celebrities, they were heroes, pushing the boundaries of science, it was a great adventure.”

As curator of physical sciences at the Springfield Science Museum, Richard Sanderson is proud to have had role models like John Young and the other Apollo astronauts.