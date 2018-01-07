How to protect your pets this winter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Just like people, pets are also susceptible to hypothermia and frostbite. The ASPCA is urging pet owners not to keep their animals outside for long in these conditions.

The ASPCA is reminding pet owners that exposure to dry, cold air, freezing rain and snow can cause your animals paws to get chapped. It can also result in itchy, flaking skin, which can cause a lot of discomfort.

Winter walks can be dangerous if chemicals from ice melt are licked off of bare paws. But there are winter shoes you can get your animals to prevent this. You should also never shave your pet down in the winter, longer coats provide more warmth.

It’s important to feed your pets a little more food in the cold months and make sure they stay hydrated.