How to prevent frostbite from happening

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Frostbite is always a major threat in these weather conditions. If you are going out, remember to cover all exposed skin.

Frostbite is an injury caused by freezing of the skin. Symptoms include numbness, hard or waxy looking skin and blistering. It’s important to wear light and lose clothing when layering up this winter. You should also wear insulated mittens or gloves.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, frostbite can result is severe or even permanent damage depending how long and how frozen skin tissue is. Hypothermia can also occur in prolonged exposure to cold temperatures.

A normal body temperature is around 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Hypothermia occurs when body temperature falls below 95 F.

According to the CDC, babies, the elderly and alcohol and drug abusers are most at risk of developing hypothermia.