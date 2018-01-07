How to prepare your home for future deep freezes this winter

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Its been hard for most of us to become accustomed to the frigid air western Massachusetts has been experiencing these past few days. 22News is working for you with how you can prepare your home for similar cold snaps in the future.

Western Massachusetts has been in a deep freeze for over a week and a half now. Average high temperatures are supposed to be in the lower 30s for this time of the year. But western Massachusetts has not been feeling the 30s.

Since Christmas western Massachusetts has only gotten into the 20s, teen, and even single digits.

Just this past weekend temperatures felt even colder due to the wind. At times wind chills felt like 30 below.

Sunday morning, western Massachusetts broke a record low of 21 below at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

Some people might not ever get used to the frigid weather but you can prepare your house for a future deep freeze.

22News went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in South Hadley to find out ways homeowners can prepare their home for bitterly cold temperatures this winter season. Mike Mostowski, Assistant Manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in South Hadley, told 22News, “Anything you can seal your house with, with the weather cord or even simple insulation will save you in the long run because you spend a few dollars now and it will save more in the next couple of months.”

Rocky’s told 22News insulating your windows will prevent drafts from working in during the bitter cold winter days.

Rocky’s also told 22News that since the snowstorm Thursday and frigid air worked in, sales have been on the rise in winter items like heat warmers, shovels, and rock salt.