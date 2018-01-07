Holyoke St. Patrick’s Gallivan award presented to longtime parade supporter

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade may still be more than two months away, but there’s recognition in January for the men and women who work to make the annual parade and road race a great success.

The 40 year Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day parade member committee couldn’t attend Sunday afternoons parade committee recognition meeting at the Wherehouse in Holyoke. There the committee honored David Griffin with the prestigious Gallivan award. It annually goes to an avid parade supporter who lives in a community other than Holyoke.

Griffin, executive vice president of the Dowd agencies, lives in West Springfield. Among the honors he’s received over the years, has been to serve as parade president.