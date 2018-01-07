Frost creating issues for Chicopee streets

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Frost beneath the surface of Chicopee streets created problems for the city’s water department on Sunday

22News caught up with a convoy of public works and water department trucks at Meadow and Grattan streets. They were searching for the source of water pressure problems and a possible water main break.

Water department superintendent Alan Starzyk told 22News what was happening to the water flow in that district of the city, “Primarily because it’s finding its way into the sewer system and also the fact that there’s an eight-inch roadway and 2 to 3 feet of frost, which acts almost as concrete to keep the water subtereanally.

Earlier this weekend 22News found out that a similar situation, several feet of ice forming beneath the surface had caused Longmeadow fire hydrants to freeze and be unusable during the firefighting operation on Friday.