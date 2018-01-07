Florence sculpture artist unveils 8-foot-tall snow cat

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Not everyone looked for relief from the ice cold weather during the past few days. A sculpture artist from the Florence section of Northampton made good use of his time and turned the frigid weather to his artistic advantage.

Sunday, Dave Rothstein unveiled his completed giant ice cat sculpture he started on Saturday.

The giant ice cat stands 8 feet tall and was crafted from a one and a half ton block of ice. Rothstein calls it his “Feline Groovy”.

Rothstein was inspired by what he calls his goal to make winter a little more enjoyable for everyone.