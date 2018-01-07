Florence sculpture artist unveils 8-foot-tall snow cat

Rothstein calls it his "Feline Groovy"

Sy Becker Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Dave Rothstein

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Not everyone looked for relief from the ice cold weather during the past few days. A sculpture artist from the Florence section of Northampton made good use of his time and turned the frigid weather to his artistic advantage.

Photo Courtesy: Dave Rothstein

Sunday, Dave Rothstein unveiled his completed giant ice cat sculpture he started on Saturday.

The giant ice cat stands 8 feet tall and was crafted from a one and a half ton block of ice. Rothstein calls it his “Feline Groovy”.

Rothstein was inspired by what he calls his goal to make winter a little more enjoyable for everyone.

 

