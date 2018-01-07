Enfield police searching for missing prisoner

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police in Enfield, Connecticut have extra patrols on the road Sunday night trying to capture a missing prisoner.
Enfield Police Lt. Mark Squires told 22News 25-year-old Jerry Mercado, a prisoner at the Robinson Correctional Institution, is unaccounted for. Mercado is Hispanic, about 5-feet 4-inches tall, 137 pounds. He was wearing either a tan or orange jumpsuit.
If you see him do not approach him, just call the police.
If you have any information, call Enfield Police at (860) 763-8932.