As cold weather continues, western Massachusetts residents find conditions unbearable

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts felt record breaking cold Sunday morning continuing days of bone chilling conditions.

“It was a record in our backyard this morning, minus 22 and we live in the Blueberry Hills section of Holyoke,” Ray Crowley told 22News. Ray Crowley is one of many people being personally affected by this arctic blast felt across western Massachusetts. Although New England is known for it’s cold weather, people are still finding these conditions unbearable.

One person told 22News that she actually doesn’t mind the cold weather but what she does mind, is how high her electric bill has been recently. “My electricity bill is super high and it’s just January, it’s crazy,” ” said Barbara Lewko. “I hope Spring comes soon even though I like winter, it’s too cold.”

Recent weather conditions have also made some jobs harder for workers. Marty Toper owns Central Heat and Oil in Chicopee and he told 22News the cold has added many obstacles for deliveries. “It’s been a very, very difficult job,” said Toper. “37 years and I’ve never had it this cold or this stressful. But we will get through it.” West Springfield Contractor Samuel Lynn added, “I’ve been in the roofing business for about 30 years now and this is one of the worst cold winters we’ve had in years. I usually work right through the winter and this year we had to shut completely down. It’s just been ridiculously cold.”

Parts of western Massachusetts will soon experience warmer temperatures. But we should still remember all the health risks cold conditions can bring for future arctic blasts.

