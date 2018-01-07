Agawam’s new mayor takes the oath of office

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Agawam school superintendent William Sapelli took the oath of office Sunday afternoon as the new Mayor of Agawam.

The swearing in ceremony attracted a large audience at the Roberta Doering Middle School, not far from town hall.

Prior to taking the oath of office, Sapelli spoke with 22News about his feelings at that very moment. He said, “I’m very excited today and proud at the same time to be here today for the swearing in, It’s a special day.

“It’s a great day starting off with the City Council and the school committee. We look forward to working with them during the next two years, making some positive changes and improving the community.”

Members of the city and school committee also took the oath of office.

Sunday’s ceremonies were the last in a series of swearing-ins across western Massachusetts cities since the new year began.