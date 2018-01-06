Woman, 69, stabbed multiple times in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman is in serious condition at the hospital after she was stabbed in Fall River Friday morning.

City police said they responded at about 9 a.m. to a reported stabbing at the Bates & Tower Apartments on Bates Street.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds, though conscious and alert, according to police. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Police said a 74-year-old man was detained for questioning. His relationship to the victim is unclear at this time, though police said the stabbing is not considered to be a random act.

The incident remains under investigation.