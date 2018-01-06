What is frostbite and how can you prevent it?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday was one of the coldest days of the season, and with the wind it felt even colder creating the chance for frostbite. 22News explains how cold the air felt today and what frostbite is.

After Thursday’s snowstorm bitterly cold air and gusty winds rushed into western Massachusetts one of the reasons for the colder air is the jet stream dipping below New England allowing all of this cold air to work into New England.

High temperatures on Saturday were forecasted in the single digits but with wind gusts up to 40 mph temperatures felt more like 20 below.

With temperatures around 5 Saturday and winds up to 40 mph it would take less than 30 minutes to get frostbite outside with exposed skin like uncovered fingers and ears. Frostbite is when a part of the body becomes frozen from extreme cold and wind.

There are ways you can prevent frostbite and that’s by limiting your time outside for prolonged periods of time and also dressing properly when outside.