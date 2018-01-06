Western Massachusetts residents find ways to live with the cold

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday has been one of the coldest days of the season. The arctic air continued to be unbearable.

You didn’t have to be outside long to realize how dangerously cold it was Saturday. At times, the wind chills felt like 30 below which had some people thinking twice before heading out doors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to take these extreme conditions seriously. The CDC wants people to remember that participating in outdoor activities during extreme weather conditions like we’re experiencing can expose you to several safety hazards..

22News spoke with one person who was willing to brace the cold for a special occasion. “We have a new baby in the family, so we’re delivering donuts to them,” said Beverly Hosmer of West Springfield.

People told 22News that the dangerously cold air and wind chills were not going to stop their Saturday routines and that they were just going take extra precautions. “I’m probably one of the only people that actually still drinks iced coffee when it’s cold out like this,” said William Gryszkiewicz. “My daily routine is to get my coffee in the morning and a breakfast sandwich.” Marcellus Simmons added, “I’m holding up pretty well, dressing in layers, but I’m still getting out and working out, everything like that.”

With cold weather continuing into Sunday, people who are planning to leave their homes should remember to cover any exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes. The CDC is reminding people to take time to put their safety first.

Baystate Medical Center Cardiologist Dr. Quinn Pack told 22News that in addition to the risk that comes with shoveling snow, just walking outside during the freezing cold tends to elevate your blood pressure and put you more at risk of a heart attack.