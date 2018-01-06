WATCH: Airplanes collide at airport, flames erupt on wing

(NBC) – A scary situation for passengers as two planes collided on the ground at Toronto Pearson international airport Friday night.

The collision sparked a small fire on one plane and an emergency evacuation of the other. Video shot by a passenger on board one of the planes shows people screaming as flames erupt on the wing of the other plane.

Officials say a WestJet flight with 168 passengers and six crew members had just arrived in Toronto from Cancun when another plane backed into it. There were no passengers or crew on the other flight.

Those on board the WestJet plane evacuated the plane on emergency slides. No one on that flight was injured.

Officials say one firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2018 NBC News