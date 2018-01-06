Stafford Motor Speedway Open Modified 80 purse and rules announced

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Stafford Motor Speedway announced on Wednesday the purse and rules for the Open Modified 80 races that will happen on Friday June 8 and July 13. The purse will be $24,000 with the winner going home with $3,500 and $660 to start for 26 starter.

Jeff Gallup out of Agawam along with Joey Cipriano out of Waterbury, CT have entered for both races.The modified teams will be allowed six tires per event. They will be no restrictions on changing tires during the 80 lap event.

Stafford Motor Speedway Director Of Competition Tom Fox built the rules package. Fox is a former Late Model and SK Modified competitor. The rules will include multiple motor packages from the Northeast.

Stafford Motor Speedway General Manager Mark Arute wanted to give the modified teams an opportunity to race at the half mile oval in a non sanctioned event that had a strong purse.

The NASCAR Whelen All American Series divisions will be apart of the two races at Stafford on June 8 and July 13.