Springfield Armory to transfer from the U.S. Army to the National Park Service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, Springfield will mark the transfer of the historic Springfield Armory’s collections with a special ceremony.

The armory will be transferred from the U.S. Army to the National Park Service. The Springfield Armory was founded by George Washington and served as a manufacturing center for U.S. military firearms from 1777 to 1968. A museum was established in the armory in 1866.

The National Park Service has served as stewards of the museum since the armory was designated a National Historic Site by Congress in 1974. Today it boasts the world’s largest collection of U.S. military small arms.