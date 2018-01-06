Northampton residents drop off Christmas trees

(WWLP) – Now that the holidays are over, western Massachusetts families are disposing of their Christmas trees.

Northampton residents dropped off Christmas trees with Department of Public Works employees in the Smith Vocational High School parking lot Saturday morning.

Deb Lazier, from the Northampton DPW, told 22News, “They can bring their trees in, we chip them right on site. and later on, in the year, they’re able to use them as wood chips for the year.”

A few short weeks ago they were leaving the tree farms with their Christmas tree on top of their cars. On Saturday, they went through a similar drill on the trees final ride.

Jim Raider, a Northampton resident told 22News having somewhere to drop off the tree was a big relief, “Very convenient, ya, ya, I don’t have to drop the tree, it’s great, great service.”

Karla Drake, from Florence added, “We’re here to get rid of our tree. We had an absolutely lovely Christmas, our children came from India, France and Massachusetts.”

Families who want to hold onto their Christmas one more week, the Northampton DPW will accept their trees next Saturday morning in the same spot.