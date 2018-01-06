North Adams man charged with murdering his wife

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – 47 year olf Mark Steele-Knudslien of North Adams is charged with murdering his wife, 42-year-old Christa Leigh Steele-Knudslien.

Berkshire County District Attorney David Capeless told 22News, Christa’s body was found Friday inside the couple’s home on Veazie Street.

An autopsy is being done to determine exactly how she was killed.

Mark Steele-Knudslien is being held without the right to bail. He will arraigned on a murder charge Monday in Northern Berkshire District Court.