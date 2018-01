(WTNH) — A cruise ship is set to embark on a trip around the world Friday.

The journey will take 930 passengers from Los Angeles to five different continents. It’s already sold out, and is expected to take about 120 days.

The ship will make stops in places like New Zealand, China, India, Egypt and Italy, before its final stop in London.

Tickets for this mega-cruise started at nearly $45,000 per person. If you wanted to go top of the line, that cost about $125,000.