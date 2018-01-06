I-91 Northbound in Springfield back open following a three car accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of I-91 North in Springfield is back open, following a three car accident.

State Trooper David Vincent told 22News – the accident occurred right near the Connecticut, Springfield line, at around 6:50 this morning.

He said a driver traveling northbound crashed into a car that was making an illegal u-turn, then a third driver struck that car. Trooper Vincent said – the left and right lanes of I-91 North were temporarily closed, but have since reopened.

No one was seriously hurt.