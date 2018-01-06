HP recalls battery packs due to burn, fire hazards

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — HP is recalling lithium-ion batteries for its notebook computers and mobile workstations after learning they may pose burn and fire hazards.

According to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSC), HP has received eight reports of the batteries overheating, melting or charring, including three reports of property damage totaling $4,500 and one report of a first-degree burn to a person’s hand.

The battery packs were sold as accessories for the following HP notebooks and mobile workstations:

HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series)

HPx360 310 G2

HP Envy m6

HP Pavilion x360

HP 11

HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4, and Studio G3)

The battery packs were sold at Best Buy and other stores and authorized dealers nationwide and on Amazon.com, HP.com and other websites. The batteries were shipped in the computers and workstations sold from Dec. 2015 through Dec. 2017 for approximately $300-$400. When sold separately, the batteries cost between $50-$90.

Consumers should visit HP.com to check if their battery is included in the recall and for instructions on how to enable “battery safe mode.” The website also has instructions for customers to initiate the validation utility to check their battery and what to download if their battery is included in the recall.

The CPSC says the batteries are not customer-replaceable and HP will provide free battery replacement services by an authorized technician.