How to stay warm and safe during frigid cold temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is urging people to keep their safety in mind on extremely cold days. It only takes minutes to develop frostbite if your skin is exposed.

The American Red Cross is urging people to layer up with lightweight clothing and limit your time outdoors. Gloves and hats will help prevent losing body heat.

If you’re using space heaters to keep warm today, remember to place them on hard surface and keep anything flammable at least three feet away from bedding, curtains or rugs. And for your fireplaces, use a glass or metal screen large enough to catch sparks or rolling logs. You should also never us your stove or oven to heat your home.

Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire Counties have wind chill advisory until Sunday morning.