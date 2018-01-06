How to prepare for outdoor activities in these cold temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The most important thing to remember this winter is to wear appropriate outdoor clothing.

Tightly woven and wind-resistant coats or jackets, mittens, hats and scarves are items that should be worn at all times outdoors. It’s also important to learn safety precautions to follow when outside.

The CDC is urging people to work slowly doing chores outside and to take someone with you when participating in outdoor recreation. You should carry an emergency kit as well.

The CDC is also reminding people to carry a fully charged cell phone with them during outdoors activities.