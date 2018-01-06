Holyoke Grand Colleen and Springfield Colleen finalists selected

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are gearing up for the big Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade. But there’s a lot that needs to happen before that day of Irish pride. That includes Saturday night.

Holyoke’s Grand Colleen pageant was held at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.

Saturday night’s contest whittled down the contestants to five finalists. One of those ladies will become the next Grand Colleen to represent her city. The Grand Colleen Coronation Ball will be held on February 17th.

22News talked to this year’s Grand Colleen to see if she has any advice.”My advice for the girls is to just be themselves, be genuine, and just have fun with it and be proud regardless of the results,” said 2017 Holyoke Grand Colleen Maggie Walsh.

The five finalists for the 2018 Holyoke Colleen are Carly Costello, Kassidy Lawrence, Bridget Higgins, Erin Hebert and Madelynne Kelleher. The ladies not chosen to the colleen will still make up her court.

Holyoke certainly isn’t the only community that will crown a colleen. The Springfield St. Patrick’s Parade Committee held their annual colleen preliminaries Saturday night at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club. They also narrowed their field of ladies down to five finalists.

2017 Springfield Colleen Jillian Murphey told 22News, “Take advantage of the moment, the time flies and it’s a once in a lifetime experience so enjoy every minute of it.”

And the finalists for Springfield Colleen are Emily Ann Roux, Allison Stevens, Kathryn Laughlin, Nichole McCarthy, and Anna MacDonnell.

The 67th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will take place Sunday, March 18th. In addition to the parade, the 43rd annual St. Patrick’s Road Race will be held Saturday the 17th.