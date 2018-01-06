Florence sculpture artist unveils 8-foot-tall snow cat

Rothstein will have his giant snow cat completed by Sunday

Sy Becker Published:
Photo Courtesy: Dave Rothstein

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts sculpture artist doesn’t believe in fretting about the cold weather, when he can use his skill to stay in step with the season.

Photo Courtesy: Dave Rothstein

Dave Rothstein from the Florence section of Northampton has unveiled his still incomplete, one and a half ton giant snow cat that’s eight feet tall.

As Rothstein told 22News, what he’s doing makes winter a little more enjoyable for everyone.

He’ll have his giant snow cat completed by Sunday, and he’s invited 22News to get a close up look.