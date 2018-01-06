14 people homeless following two separate Springfield house fires

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Firefighters were called to a multi family home at 2936 Main Street in the city’s North End at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday night for a fire on the second and third floor.

The fire was put out quickly. No one was hurt, but eight people are without a place to call home.

The Red Cross is helping them with a temporary place to stay. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad will determine what caused the fire.

Minutes later, firefighters got a call for another fire at a separate multi family home. This time on 21 Blake Hill Street.

This fire was much more intense. Springfield Fire Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the home might not be repairable. No one was hurt but six people were left homeless from this fire.

The Red Cross is also helping them get back on their feet. It’s not clear what caused the fire. And because Springfield has so many resources fighting fires, they had to call in help from surrounding towns to cover the city.