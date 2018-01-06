Elderly couple saved before train hits their car

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WPRI) — Good Samaritans helped rescue an elderly couple from their car just before a commuter train hit it during Thursday’s storm.

Bridgewater police said the couple’s car got stuck in the snow while trying to drive across a railroad crossing in the area of Broad and Spring Streets. Two people got the driver and passenger out of the car before an oncoming MBTA Commuter Rail train smashed into it.

Police said the crash sent the car flying into nearby gates and a control shed, which exposed live wires.

Good Samaritans Ryan Saba and Raymond Armstead said they were out looking for food during the winter storm when they noticed the car.

“Complete white out, you couldn’t see the train coming at all, you could just hear it from afar and that’s when we reacted,” Armstead said.

The two tried first attempted to push the car off the tracks, but after realizing it wouldn’t happen in time, they got both the man and women out of the vehicle before the train hit. Armstead said the woman was struggling to unlock the car door.

“As I’m getting her out of the car, she was falling, so that’s when my friend Ryan came over to help me pull her out of the way and get her to safety,” Armstead said.

They said the train hit the car a minute after they were able to pull the couple to safety. No one was injured in the incident.

The two credited their heroic actions to being in the right place at the right time.

“Although there was some property damage and that’s unfortunate the silver lining is certainly that nobody was hurt. That could have Been a real tragedy,” Chief Christopher Delmonte said.

“Huge shock, never done something like this before, but I feel very proud and happy to save someone’s life, just trying to do the right thing,” Saba and Armstead added.

MBTA transit police said they are investigating the crash.