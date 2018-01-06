Dozens of cars in Massachusetts parking lot destroyed by snowstorm

(NBC) – It was meant to be a safe harbor for vehicles ordered off the city’s streets, but even the parking lot of one Massachusetts high school became frozen in the path of Thursday’s fierce snowstorm.

A city street parking ban was ordered for Gloucester ahead of Thursday’s storm, so residents were told to drop their vehicles off at Gloucester high school.

But astronomically high tides, with waves estimated to be four feet high, rushed the parking lot during the brutal storm and submerged dozens of vehicles. Combined with strong winds and more than a foot of snow, the substantial floodwaters inundated the vehicles with such force that windshields and windows were shattered.

City tow trucks were out removing the white-washed, ice-covered vehicles from the lot on Friday after the water receded. The city believes about 60 cars will be declared a total loss.

It’s unknown if the city will be held responsible for any of the damage.

