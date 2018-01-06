CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Once you’ve been thrilled and deeply moved by Christopher Nolan’s stirring “Dunkirk,” you really should complete the uplifting experience with “Darkest Hour,” the masterful recreation of Winston Churchill’s finest hour invigorating Great Britain’s resolve.

You’ll be amazed at how completely Gary Oldman immerses himself in the character, becoming Winston Churchill. To rally his nation against Hitler, Churchill first had to overcome the powerful factions within Britain trying to negotiate with Germany, which was something Churchill considered a form of surrender.

Director Joe Wright fills his masterpiece with the warm and gentle side of Churchill, history may have forgotten. Kristin Scott-Thomas is superb as Churchill’s understanding wife. Hers is a glorious performance, delighting in the great man she married.

If you’re a student of history, it’s essential you see “Darkest Hour” if for no other reason than Gary Oldman’s amazing transformation, body and soul into Winston Churchill.

“Darkest Hour” is a classic film that cries out to be honored with 4 stars.

It’s too bad there are no double features anymore. Try to imagine seeing “Darkest hour” and “Dunkirk” during the same evening.

Rated PG-13

1 Hour 50 Minutes

Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Ben Mendelsohn, Lily James