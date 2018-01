(WTNH) – One dog sure did know how to enjoy Thursday’s winter storm.

A video posted on Twitter that show an adorable dog sledding in the snow has gone viral, with over 820,000 views, 22,000 re-tweets and 47,000 likes.

This joyful canine was smart enough to figure out not only how to go down the hill in a sled, but also how to carry his sled back up the hill in order to do it again and again.

According to the tweet, the dog was able to enjoy hours and hours of fun, sledding in the snow.