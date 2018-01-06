Christmas tree bonfire tradition comes to an end for Franklin county town

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Western Massachusetts communities provide their own style of getting rid of Christmas trees early in the new year.

For years the Franklin county town of Charlemont invited its 1700 residents to bring their trees to the Charlemont fairgrounds for a giant bonfire regulated by the town’s fire department.

The Bonfire was a major event in the town’s 250th anniversary in 2015. But with the disbanding of the anniversary committee, there will be no traditional Christmas tree bonfire scheduled early in 2018 as there had been during previous years.