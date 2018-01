LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Water on Druid Circle in Longmeadow has been temporarily shut down while crews work to repair a water main break.

According to a Facebook post by town officials, the water main break on Druid Circle was reported around 4 p.m.

Water will be shutdown until all repairs are made, officials say.

There is no word on road closures or when water will be back on for customers.