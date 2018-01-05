Video: After nationwide search, Texas girls found safe

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The man accused of abducting two girls from Round Rock has been charged with kidnapping Thursday. The girls were found safe in Colorado, according to Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks. Terry Miles, 44, is in federal custody in Denver as of Thursday morning. He was held in the El Paso County Jail for several hours before being transferred to federal agents. He is scheduled for an initial court appearance at 3 p.m.

Charges have been filed in Austin, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office says he will be tried in federal court here. It is not clear when he will be extradited to Austin.

Miles was pulled over by a member of the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office around 7:30 p.m. mountain time near the town of Trinidad, Colorado, after the department was tipped that he was seen in the area.

When the deputy pulled behind the vehicle, Miles began driving erratically, Chief Banks said, leading the deputy to call for backup and initiate a “high-risk traffic stop.”

Miles was then taken into custody without incident. Banks said the two girls, 7-year-old Lulu Bandera-Margret and 14-year-old Lili Griffith, were found unharmed. They were taken to the hospital for a checkup.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Chief Banks said the tips they have received took his officers and federal agents to Trinidad, located just north of the New Mexico border. Video from an unnamed local business on Dec. 30 captured Miles, but the video did not show him with the two girls. Miles was found within hours of police releasing pictures from that video.

The day after Miles was caught on camera, the girls’ mother, Tonya Bates, 44, was found dead inside her home in Round Rock, in what is being investigated as a homicide. Miles is a person of interest in the homicide, police said.

Authorities said she appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma, similar to another case Miles was connected to in Louisiana.

On Dec. 30, Round Rock police were called to do a welfare check after Bates did not show up to work at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center. They didn’t find anything, but returned twice more before finding her body. Around 1 a.m. that day, the District Attorney’s Office says Miles’ mother got a text from a phone that belonged to one of the girls. Police found one of the phones in the woods near a Walmart in Round Rock, where surveillance footage showed what appeared to be Miles buying camping gear and leaving in what looked like Bates’ car — which eventually ended up in Colorado.

Banks wrote in a tweet at 8:58 p.m. Wednesday: “CAUGHT!!! Terry Allen Miles was caught in Colorado without incident. The girls are SAFE!!! Thank God!!!”

During a press conference, a smiling Banks said, “As you walked around in the incident command room, it wasn’t ‘if’ the girls came home, it has always been ‘when’ the girls came home — that just goes to tell you the passion that everybody had in returning these girls safe.”

He said there was still a lot of work to do in the investigation and many questions to be answered.

Two Round Rock police detectives flew out Thursday morning to conduct interviews. Child Protective Services in Colorado and Texas will be working on getting the girls home in the near future and getting them back to their family, the chief said.

